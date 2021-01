How Indians spend their time daily

If you have wondered how does an average Indian spend his/her daily time, there is an answer finally. Data compiled by scientific online publication Our World in Data based on the OECD Time Use Database showed that Indians spend most of their time in a day in sleep, followed by paid work and housework. Indians stand fifth globally (China tops the list — oh come on!) in doing paid work every day. We Indians put in 272 minutes into this activity on a daily basis. Hmm.