How fast is Startup India growing?

Asia Pacific is in the middle of a major business shift and India is at the centre of this. 2021 has been a milestone year for India as it added 42 unicorns, more than the previous five years combined. Currently, India’s first 100 unicorns have a combined valuation of $333 billion having raised over $90 billion. Overall, there are more than 73,000 active start-ups in the country, with 11 unicorns added in the first quarter of 2022 alone. According to a report by KPMG-HSBC, out of 6,472 technology focussed start-ups with a valuation of up to $500 million surveyed in Asia Pacific, nearly 30.1% belonged to India, only second to China’s 32.8%.