How early redemption price of gold bonds is fixed

On March 29, Tranche-III ‘SGB 2.75% MAR 2024 TR-III' (the 3rd tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond, or SGB, which was issued on March 29, 2016) came up for premature withdrawal. SGBs are 8-year instruments and come with a 5-year lock-in. The RBI offers a buyback window at the end of the 5th, 6th and 7th year. But how the redemption price fixed? To arrive at a fair price- and to remove the volatility- the RBI considers the simple average closing gold price of the week (Monday-Friday), preceding the date of redemption. The Tranche-III's early redemption price was Rs 4,491 per unit. That worked out to be a compounded return of 11.4 percent. Early redemption of Tranche IV ‘SGB AUG24' is just four months away.