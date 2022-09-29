How does RBI manage liquidity?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), under its Liquidity Adjustment Facility, infuses liquidity in the banking system via repos and sucks it out using reverse repos. The RBI, after assessing liquidity conditions, uses a 14-day variable rate repo and/or reverse repo operation. The quantum is decided by the RBI. It discretionally also uses variable rate repo and reverse repo auctions on an overnight basis till up to 28 days. It also uses the Marginal Standing Facility, in which banks can borrow overnight money from RBI by offering government securities as collateral at the MSF rate. The RBI also uses the Standing Deposit Facility to absorb liquidity from banks without collateral.