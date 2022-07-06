How does monsoon impact inflation?

Monsoon has a direct impact on food prices. Food prices are a major component in India's consumer price index, which is primarily what the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee targets with interest rates. A normal monsoon leads to a healthy food production, which could lead to softening of food price gains. Low rainfall could lead to below-par production, leading to rise in food prices and therefore inflation; and excess rainfall could lead to floods and short-term rise in food prices. A bumper harvest means more purchasing power in rural India, leading to a spike in demand for consumer goods. This affects non-food inflation.