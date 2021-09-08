How does 'containerisation' affect India's trade?

'Containeriztion' is the trend of shipping raw materials in freight containers as opposed to the earlier practice of shipping by bulk carriers. This has got government officials worried. India is currently suffering from an acute shortage of shipping containers, in which the majority of the world's trade is carried out. Apart from a pile-up of containers in major Chinese ports and Covid-19 restrictions, the shipping of agricultural and industrial goods in containers have further contributed to their shortage. Currently, no shortage exists for bulk carriers or massive ships designed specifically to carry industrial and agricultural cargo. The government wants these to be used for exporting tea, coffee and spices.