business

How does Chess.com detect foul play in a game?

Chess.com that hosts chess games online made headlines after Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath used unfair means to win against Vishwanathan Anand at a charity event hosted by the platform. Kamath's account was banned—and—later restored—but here's how the platform detected foul play. The platform's fair play system first gathers information on a member's game; it can be the chess moves or time taken to act. It then evaluates probability of a player cheating by comparing the move with a computer's. For example, on the basis of data gathered from games played on the platform over 8 years. If foul play is detected, it is further reviewed by a team of experts before banning a member's account.