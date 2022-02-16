How do VCs get rich?

Venture capitalists make money in two ways--management fees and carried interest 'carry'. VCs charge a management fees of 2% of the fund size--these millions of dollars pay salaries, office expenses, travel etc, and accounts for more than what professionals in most other industries make. The bulk of their wealth however comes when their investments are sold. Of the profits, VCs take about 30%, while their limited partners (backers) pocket the rest. This 30% carry, for successful companies can account for hundreds of millions of dollars.