How do policy rates affect financial assets?

To manage inflation and government borrowing, central banks calibrate the rate at which it lends to and borrows from commercial banks called the repo/reverse repo rate. When these policy rates are hiked, it resets interest rates across the system, with bonds in the market repricing themselves to a higher level of yield reflecting the higher rates and future expectations. As for stocks, their value is the present value of future cash flows, discounted by the prevailing risk-free rate. When rates rise, the higher discount rates depress asset values while the future cash flows generated by the business itself have to be revised downwards to factor in high borrowing costs.