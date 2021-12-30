How did States perform in the health index for 2019-20?

For the fourth year in a row, Kerala emerged as the best-performing state in Niti Aayog's Health Index 2019-20. It was followed by Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Uttar Pradesh stood at the bottom of the index, despite seeing the best incremental change from 2018-19. Among the small states, Mizoram was the best performer and Nagaland, the worst. The fourth edition of the health index was prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the World Bank, and the scoring considered a wide range of health indicators. West Bengal did not participate in the exercise, while Ladakh was excluded because of the unavailability of data.