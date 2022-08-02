How can you tokenise your credit/debit card?

To tokenise your credit or debit card, you first need to visit any e-commerce or merchant website and start a payment transaction. During checkout, enter your card details. Post that, select your preferred bank’s card details. Next, select the option ‘tokenise/secure your card as per RBI guidelines.’ Once selected, you need to give consent to create the token and enter the one-time password sent on your mobile number/email. Your token will now be generated and will be saved instead of actual details of your card. When you visit the same website again, the last four digits of your saved card will be displayed to help identify your card.