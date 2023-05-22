personal-finance

How can retirees use MC30?

MC30 is a curated diversified basket of 30 investment worthy mutual fund schemes culled from across asset classes. It can serve all types of investors having varied financial goals. Investors who have just retired can consider investing in MC30 schemes based on their risk profile. If you are a conservative investor wanting to protect the capital while generating some returns, then consider debt schemes from the basket. Debt funds aim FD-beating returns with relative stability. Retirees wanting regular income can consider initiating systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) in the debt funds. For moderate equity exposure, large cap funds and index funds can be good investments with minimum five years view.