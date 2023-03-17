How Brent fell below the $75 mark

Brent crude prices are trading below the $75 mark. On March 16, it closed at $74,70 per barrel, more than a one-year low owing to multiple factors. US inflation and the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank raised fears of a new financial crisis and its impact on oil demand. New data on oil stockpiles suggest higher supplies. International Energy Agency in its March report said OECD stocks reached an 18-month high. In the Indian context, any further dip in oil prices could have three implications – re-look on windfall taxes for domestic crude oil, a lower fuel import bill and better profitability for oil marketing companies.