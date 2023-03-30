 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How a false credit card can ruin your credit score

Hiral Thanawala
Mar 30, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST

Guard your personal data well

Personal data theft, that is theft of details such as name, address, birthdate and permanent account number (PAN), can have dangerous repercussions. One such is when a fraudster uses your data to apply for a credit card. He then misuses this card, goes on a shopping spree, but you get the bill. The issuing bank or its recovery firm then lands up at your doorstep. This has the potential to worsen your credit score, as well. Failure to settle such disputes can also prevent you from taking another loan. Be alert!

Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.
