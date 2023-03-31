personal-finance

How a false credit card can ruin your credit score

Personal data theft, that is theft of details such as name, address, birthdate and permanent account number (PAN), can have dangerous repercussions. One such is when a fraudster uses your data to apply for a credit card. He then misuses this card, goes on a shopping spree, but you get the bill. The issuing bank or its recovery firm then lands up at your doorstep. This has the potential to worsen your credit score, as well. Failure to settle such disputes can also prevent you from taking another loan. Be alert!