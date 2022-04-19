Has the fourth wave started in India?

India has been witnessing a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 cases per day, since April 17, which has urged the authorities to leap into action and take necessary precautions to prevent a fourth wave of the pandemic. India has reported a 90 percent increase in new cases and a 165 percent increase in positivity in a single day on April 18. The country logged 2,183 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,30,44,280, while the active cases declined to 11,542, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on April 18. State governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Kerala have also made wearing masks mandatory in public places.