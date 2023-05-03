Has India's LPG consumption stagnated?

Growth in India's total LPG consumption has been faltering at 28.5 million tonnes (MT), marginally up from 28.3 MT a year ago, latest data for FY23 shows. Of this, sub-categories such as domestic packed-LPG (gas cylinders) and LPG consumed for auto-mobility both have registered a decline in consumption. Domestic cooking-gas cylinders are the largest contributor of volumes to India's overall LPG consumption. Consumption growth in that category, as per industry experts, has taken a hit due to market saturation and the wider availability of piped gas. The significant rise in LPG prices over the past two to three years has also dented consumption.