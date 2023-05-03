Has India's LPG consumption stagnated?
May 03, 04:05

Growth in India's total LPG consumption has been faltering at 28.5 million tonnes (MT), marginally up from 28.3 MT a year ago, latest data for FY23 shows. Of this, sub-categories such as domestic packed-LPG (gas cylinders) and LPG consumed for auto-mobility both have registered a decline in consumption. Domestic cooking-gas cylinders are the largest contributor of volumes to India's overall LPG consumption. Consumption growth in that category, as per industry experts, has taken a hit due to market saturation and the wider availability of piped gas. The significant rise in LPG prices over the past two to three years has also dented consumption.

India's LPG consumption

 