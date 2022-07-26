Has attrition at Indian IT cos eased?

Hiring at Indian IT companies, which touched record numbers last year with companies vying for talent, slowed down in the first quarter, and net addition at Infosys, TCS and HCL fell sequentially. Attrition inched up for all three companies on an LTM basis, with Wipro bucking the trend on both counts. Infosys saw the highest net addition and attrition numbers among the IT majors in the first quarter. IT cos said that June quarters see an uptick in attrition, but added that attrition levels may remain elevated for the next few quarters.