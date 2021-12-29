What GST changes can be expected from 2022

Come 2022, the Goods and Service Tax (GST) structure will see a slew of changes. From January 1, clothes and footwear will get expensive, with GST rates rising to 12 percent from 5 percent. This is being done to fix the problem of inverted duty structure in the textile value chain–with higher duty on inputs and lower duty on finished goods. From 2022, the GST officials will no longer issue show-cause notices for initiating recovery proceedings for any mismatches in forms GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B. Also, food aggregators Swiggy, Zomato and Ola will come under the GST net and will be taxed at 5 percent for their services.