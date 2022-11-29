Gold's industrial might

Gold is an extremely good conductor of heat and electricity making it extremely ductile. It is thus used for a host of industrial applications. Given the fact that it does not corrode, it forms a great coating on relay contacts, connecting wires, soldered joints and connection strips. Similarly, various components within Printed Board Circuits (PCBs), motherboards and even computer chips have gold as a vital ingredient.

In outer space, too, gold has made an invaluable contribution: many parts of space vehicles are fitted with gold-coated polyester film which helps reflect infrared radiation and helps stabilise the temperature within the spacecraft. All in all, gold is a versatile metal with applications beyond just being a store of wealth.

