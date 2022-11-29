Gold: an all encompassing precious metal

Few commodities on earth can stake claim to the value that gold brings to the table. In India, it is particularly special given gold's central role in the country's culture. It is not only considered a store of value and a symbol of wealth but also plays a fundamental role in many rituals. Even central banks stand by it and lean on gold during times of distress. The precious metal's industrial and medical applications make it an invaluable commodity.