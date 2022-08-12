FY23 – year of record trade deficits

A combination of high global commodity prices and restrictions on export of certain items widened India's trade deficit in July to a new record high of $31.02 billion. But that it was a new all-time high wasn't a surprise. What sent shockwaves was how much higher it was than June's deficit of $26.18 billion – which was, incidentally, the previous record high. To understand how bad things have got, sample the following: the current financial year has seen three of the five highest monthly trade deficits in India's history. The other two in the top 5 came in the second half of FY22.

Moneycontrol News