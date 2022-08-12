 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsMC Minis

FY23 – year of record trade deficits

Moneycontrol News
Aug 12, 2022 / 05:33 PM IST

A combination of high global commodity prices and restrictions on export of certain items widened India's trade deficit in July to a new record high of $31.02 billion. But that it was a new all-time high wasn't a surprise. What sent shockwaves was how much higher it was than June's deficit of $26.18 billion – which was, incidentally, the previous record high. To understand how bad things have got, sample the following: the current financial year has seen three of the five highest monthly trade deficits in India's history. The other two in the top 5 came in the second half of FY22.

 

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #forex reserve #MC Mini #MC Minis #trade deficit
first published: Aug 12, 2022 05:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.