Festivals, revenge travel may hasten third wave

Once again, Instagram is crowded with photos of people vacationing by the beach or on a tree. Annoying, especially if you can't take that holiday, but there is a worse fallout--all this travelling with a vengeance can bring the peak of COVID-19's third wave sooner. In fact, researchers from Imperial College of London and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have in a latest study said that the peak can come two weeks earlier than was expected, which was in November, from this 'revenge travel' and the festival season. Therefore, people must engage in ‘responsible travel', with social distancing and face masks.