Explained: Section 80C's no-effort deductions

With just three weeks left to make tax-saver investments before March 31, it is time for quick calls and identifying the right instruments. Before that, however, pause to check if you need to make any investments at all. For salaried individuals, their employees' provident fund (EPF) qualifies for deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under section 80C. In addition, children's tuition fees can also help you maximise the tax benefits without having to lock your money away in investments. If you have taken a housing loan, the principal amount repaid during the year is also eligible for tax deduction. Ensure that you claim these no-effort deductions before scouting for tax-saver instruments.