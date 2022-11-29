Evolution of gold as a go-to investment vehicle

Gold is arguably among the most recognised and popular commodities in all of history. The precious metal was used as a means of exchange back in 4,000 BC. In the 18th century, gold coins were considered a legal tender in America. “Gold Standard” soon became a phrase that illustrated “top quality”, given gold's high standing.

Today, salaried individuals as well as professionals save some of their incomes to diversify their investment portfolio. For all the vaunted prowess of other asset classes, if you ever wonder why you should consider investing some of your savings in gold, one look at its illustrious history should answer your questions.