Women beat men in this one profession

While corporates in India and abroad are taking steps to have a 50-50 mix in the workforce, there is one profession in India in which women have actually overtaken men to show higher participation. The latest data from the UDISE 2019-20 showed that there were 4.92 million female teachers versus 4.77 million male teachers in schools. Women have overtaken men for the first time in the school teaching space. Improvement in infrastructure facilities (including separate toilets and drinking water) could have coaxed women to join the profession. India has 9.7 million teachers across 1.5 million schools from pre-primary to the higher secondary level.