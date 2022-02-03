economy

Will digital rupee affect India's monetary policy?

The budget has opened the door for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to introduce a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). While a CBDC can be beneficial for payments, the RBI has admitted it doesn't know how it might impact monetary policy. The RBI surveyed 6,192 people in December 2018-Janaury 2019 and asked them to rank their preferred modes of digital payment. Debit/credit cards were most preferred by some distance. If CBDCs change consumers' payments behaviour, they can influence monetary policy. Spending can get a boost if CBDCs carry a negative interest rate. However, if the demand for CBDCs is overwhelming, the central bank's liquidity operations can also be impacted.