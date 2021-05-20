economy

Why working women in India are upset

Working women in India are clearly upset. The pandemic and remote working has only added new concerns for them. A report by Deloitte titled Women@Work: A global outlook states that 61 percent working women in India ​are far less optimistic about their career prospects now than pre-pandemic. This is higher than the global figure of 51 percent. Some of the major reasons for this are deterioration of physical and mental health, higher household responsibilities and lack of empathy from employer. In fact, more than a quarter (26 percent) of Indian women are considering leaving the workforce altogether, compared to 23 percent globally.