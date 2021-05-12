economy

Why the FM is against a GST cut on Covid supplies

Over the past couple of weeks, at least four states—Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and West Bengal—have asked the Centre to cut GST rates on essential Covid supplies. The states want rate cuts on items such as medical oxygen, concentrators, life support devices and life-saving drugs like Remdesivir. The Centre has exempt imported items under donation route from IGST and custom duties. However, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made it clear that cutting GST on locally-produced and commercially imported Covid supplies will be counter-productive for manufacturers and customers. The matter is expected to dominate the next GST Council meeting.