economy

Why power discom dues are finally declining

Reversing the trend of rising outstanding dues owed by state-run electricity distribution companies to power producers, the latest data by the ministry of power showed a decline of 2 percent in total dues by these entities in April. Distribution companies owed a total of Rs 67,914 crore compared with Rs 69,031 crore during the same month in 2020. Remember in March 2021, total dues increased 18 percent to Rs 84,884 crore. A major reason for this drop is due to the stimulus of around Rs 1.35 lakh crore by the government. Of this, Rs 1.05 lakh crore will be provided this fiscal while Rs 30,000 crore was disbursed in 2020-21.