Parents in rural India prefer govt schools

Parents usually want their children to study in the best private schools. Obvious reasons: better facilities, higher-paid teachers, better student-teacher ration and so on. But the reverse is true in rural India. Data from the Annual Status of ​Education Survey (ASER) 2020 showed parents in rural India have actually shifted their wards from private to government schools. This could possibly be a result of financial stress in these households or due to the private schools themselves shutting down. The highest shift is seen in the Standard IX and above bracket, showing that state-owned schools earn higher trust when a child approaches board exams. ​ ​