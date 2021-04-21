economy

Why Oxygen exports soared in a pandemic year

India exported 9294 MT of Oxygen from April to January of FY21, more than double that of the previous year. From 2012-13 onwards, Bangladesh has turned out to be the single largest buyer of oxygen from India, buying 90-95 percent of total exports. This is in the form of liquid oxygen, which can be channeled for both industrial and medical use. Dhaka has systematically reduced imports over the past six years as oxygen demand for industrial purposes amplified. With no restriction on exports by India, domestic companies eagerly sold oxygen at higher prices to Bangladesh.