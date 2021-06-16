economy

Why only agri exports grew massively in FY21

In a year riddled with logistics & demand challenges due to the global pandemic, India's farm exports surprised policymakers with a sharp surge. Officials tie the sudden growth to 3 factors—focus on a few products, new global markets and massive promotion abroad. India recently got permission to send pomegranate to Australia, mango and Basmati rice to Argentina, carrot seeds to Iran, wheat flour and pomegranate to Uzbekistan and oranges to Serbia. Country-specific agri export strategies with an eye on a few products have led to 13 separate cells being established in various embassies of India globally. Virtual buyer-seller meets were organised with rich markets like UAE, Switzerland, Belgium and Iran.