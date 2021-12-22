economy

Why is WPI inflation at a 12-year high?

Wholesale inflation, based on the Wholesale Price Index for November, jumped to a 12-year high of 14.23 percent. This is the highest level of wholesale inflation in the 2011-12 series. This sudden upswing is because of the rise in prices of food, especially of vegetables, and of minerals and petroleum products. A sharp surge in primary-articles inflation, which doubled to 10.34 percent in November, from 5.20 percent in October, took the inflation to record levels. Also, inflation in crude petroleum increased to 91.74 percent in November from 80.57 percent a month ago.