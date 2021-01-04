economy

Why is Bitcoin gaining momentum suddenly

Globally cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have been gaining in value throughout 2020. With established players like PayPal, Square and others buying Bitcoins, there is a global supply crunch, which is pushing up value of the coins. Further, institutional investors worldwide are deploying funds in cryptocurrency using it as a hedge against equity markets and gold. Traders believe consumers want to own bitcoins since they do not act in tandem with other investment options and even if there is a global market crash as a result of the pandemic, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin can act as a safe bet.