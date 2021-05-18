economy

Why has factory-gate inflation shot up?

Wholesale Price Index-based inflation (WPI) shot up to its highest level, at 10.49 pecent, in at least 11 years, official data showed on May 17. While part of it was due to low base effect, with April 2020 WPI at -1.57 percent due to the national lockdown last year, analysts say it is also due to rising fuel and power prices, which have reached a 49-month high, and a sustained rise in global commodity prices. These factors offset a fall in food prices across the board, as non-food WPI inflation rose 15.6 percent compared with a 3 percent deflation for the same period last year. Analysts expect high WPI inflation levels to continue. However, this should not impact the considerations of the Monetary Policy Committee, as most of its focus is centred on Consumer Price Index-based inflation, or retail inflation.