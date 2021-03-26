economy

Why foreign tourists will be back only by 2023

Foreign tourist arrivals to India may recover to pre-COVID-19 levels only by 2023, advisory firm CAPA India has said. The biggest reason for the slow recovery is India's dependence on 'long-haul source markets' for its foreign tourist arrivals. These markets, which include the US, the UK, Australia and Canada, make up for 60.6 percent of arrivals in India. Long haul travel is expected to recover the slowest. Also, 42.7 percent of these tourists fall in the age group of 45 and above, who are more vulnerable to infection. Protocols related to health and hygiene, and the quality of civil infrastructure will become the new normal and the Indian industry needs to prepare for this reality, CAPA India said.