economy

Why exports are hitting record levels

For the past 4 months, India's exports have consistently scaled new heights every month. A sudden burst in demand has gripped India's major markets such as the US, EU and the Gulf region, which had been missing for past 4 years. Consistent high commodity prices also contributed to this. Higher prices across categories, of iron ores, petroleum, plastic and agri goods and chemicals, have helped raise exports as India remains a major producer of raw materials. The other reason is low base effect, which has distorted calculations. India's trade had crumbled in Q1 FY21 as the coronavirus-induced lockdown had shut down all exports. However, this low base impact is now wearing off as the year progresses.