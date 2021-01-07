economy

Who rules the roost in bank credit?

Public sector banks (PSBs). They are have long been the big daddies of credit supply, eclipsing their private counterparts. Data between 2005 and 2019 show nationalised banks have had the largest share of credit supply in the Indian credit market. But things are changing. PSBs have been losing their share in credit supply to private sector banks. Private banks have been raising the game with the use of technology and an aggressive business strategy. The share of foreign banks meanwhile in the Indian market has steadily eroded since 2008. Going ahead, analysts expect private banks to gain more share in the credit market.