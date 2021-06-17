economy

Which stream has most student enrolments in India?

Guess which education stream has the highest enrollments at the undergraduate level in India. No, it is not engineering or medicine. It is arts. Data from the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2019-20 showed that nearly 97 lakh students were enrolled into undergraduate arts programmes across the country. Girls are slightly ahead with 53 percent share while boys constitute 47 percent. General science stream comes second and commerce third. Engineering, which comes fourth in the list, has a stark contrast between male and female enrollments. Only 29 percent of the 37.3 lakh engineering/technology students are girls.