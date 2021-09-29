economy

Where have all the truckers gone? Britain in a jam

In Britain, what is emptying the supermarket shelves and causing long queues at gas stations? Brexit. How? Let's explain. So, for a while now, Britain has been facing a shortage of truck drivers. It has always been short of the drivers but, after it exited the European Union, the scarcity worsened. After Brexit, many Eastern Europeans who were employed as drivers lost their right to live and work in the UK, and British firms lost workers they could rely on. Without truckers, there is no movement of goods and therefore there is nothing to be stacked on those shelves. The country is desperately in need of tens of thousands to get behind the wheel. The government is tackling the crisis from many fronts--one, by trying to make truck driving look like a good career to Britons and the other by loosening immigration rules to make recruitment of drivers from Europe easier. Humble pie, anyone?