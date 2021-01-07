economy

Where do banks see the maximum fraud?

Banks face the risk of fraudulent transactions all the time. But do you know which department reports the maximum number of frauds? An analysis of numbers between 2011-12 and 2016-17 shows that majority of the frauds have been reported in transactions relating to advances, followed by cards and internet. In these five years, the number of frauds has risen across all departments (see chart). Other than advances and deposits, banks have reported frauds in foreign exchange transactions, cash transactions, cheques and demand drafts, inter-branch accounts and non-resident accounts.