economy

What to make of UPI's golden run

No such thing as pandemic blues for UPI, the government-backed open platform that allows users to send money to each other and directly into bank accounts simply by linking mobile numbers. Adoption of UPI continued at a sprinter's pace. UPI clocked 14.9 billion transactions in FY 2020-21, up 19% from 12.5 billion a year ago, per the latest data by NPCI, which runs the platform. Transfers through its settlement system rose 28 percent at Rs 27.3 lakh crore. What explains this rapid growth? Payments by users to grab IPOs was a vital factor. Rapid adoption by other payments apps like Google Pay and PhonePe was another. Popularisation of QR code-based merchant payments too accelerated the growth of UPI.