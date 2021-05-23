economy

What the rising demand for NREGA work means

In the middle of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, rural Indians are scrambling to find work, yet again. According to the public data on Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, demand for work by households and persons has shot up 102 percent and 98 percent, respectively in April. Labour experts have said that this indicates the return of reverse migration. A spike in demand for work comes after several states announced lockdowns and restrictions. Both the rural and urban workers have contributed to the spike in demand under the rural employment guarantee.