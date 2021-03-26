economy

What the heck are electoral bonds?

On March 26, the Supreme Court rejected the Association of Democratic Reforms' (ADRs) petition that the sale and purchase of electoral bonds between April 1 and 10 be suspended in lieu of the assembly polls. Electoral bonds are instruments used by individuals and organisations to donate money to political parties. Electoral bonds were introduced in 2017 with the aim of reducing the prevalence of unaccounted money and the use of hard cash. Those who oppose electoral bonds say that the anonymity of the donor suppresses transparency in electoral funding and that the process is flawed in favour of the ruling party.