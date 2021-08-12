economy

What is Ujjwala 2.0?

Ujjwala 2.0 is the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) which was launched in 2016 to provided cooking gas connections to women from below poverty line households. The scheme was expanded in April 2018 to include women beneficiaries from scheduled castes/scheduled tribes, most backward classes and so on. In the first phase, PMUY provided LPG connections to 80 million women. In the second phase, the government has targeted giving 10 million gas connections this financial year. Moreover, it will also give the first refill and hotplate free of cost to beneficiaries.