What is the “woke industrial complex”?

Companies seem eager to act with a social purpose–planting trees or giving away laptops to disadvantaged children. Entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy, in his book Woke Inc, views this impulse with deep suspicion. He says that the corporates and the woke millennials have struck a pact–forming a ‘woke-industrial complex'--in which the former makes these token gestures and the latter does not look too deeply at bigger injustices the companies' profit from. For example, an environmentally-irresponsible mining company that maintains a park. More worryingly, this compromise can let companies to unduly influence politics of a country, weakening its democracy.