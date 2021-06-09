economy

What is the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana?

Due to the economic blows of the pandemic, the government has extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) until Diwali this year. What is the aim of the scheme? It essentially provides free ration to the needy. The government said nearly 80 crore people will be provided 5 kg free wheat or rice per person per month. A family will also get 1 kg free whole chana. This is over and above the regular monthly entitlements under the National Food Security Act, 2013. The 1 kg free pulses per family given earlier has been cut. All below Poverty Line families are eligible. Initially announced in March, 2020 for 3-months, PMGKAY was extended up to November. The scheme was relaunched this year on April 23.