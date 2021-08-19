economy

What is the National Hydrogen Mission?

On India's 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the National Hydrogen Mission (NHM) to make India a global hub for the production and export of green hydrogen. This comes against the backdrop of India seeking to reduce the Rs 12 lakh crore it spends annually to import energy, and also cut emissions. The proposal for the NHM was first made in Budget 2021. Green Hydrogen is a clean fuel that is generated by the electrolysis of water. It is produced without the release of harmful emissions.