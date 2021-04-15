economy

What is RTGS?

Real-Time Gross Settlement or RTGS is the process of continuous (real-time) settlement of funds, which occurs individually, on an order by order basis. Under RTGS, your request to transfer or settle funds is carried out immediately. 'Real Time' indicates that the processing of instructions happens at the time they are received rather than at some later time. 'Gross Settlement' indicates that the settlement of fund transfer instructions occurs individually. Considering that the settlement of funds takes place in the books of the RBI, the payments made through RTGS are final and irrevocable. RBI said RTGS won't be available for 14 hours on April 18 due to a technical upgrade.